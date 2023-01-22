CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $14.20 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,572 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $239.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $194.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

