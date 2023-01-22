Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New Investment in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Zai Lab comprises 0.7% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Zai Lab by 481.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 63.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Down 0.4 %

ZLAB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. 280,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,086. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $61.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.