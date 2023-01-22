Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Acquires 53,770 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares during the period. H World Group makes up 11.2% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd owned 0.05% of H World Group worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in H World Group by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,835 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in H World Group by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 628,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 513,258 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. raised its position in H World Group by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 425,600 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in H World Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,393,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in H World Group by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 920,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,057,000 after purchasing an additional 316,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 1,335,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,087. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTHT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About H World Group

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

