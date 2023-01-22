Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Acquires 3,100 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 3.2% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 52.5% during the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 35.6% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 87.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,911 shares of company stock valued at $25,350,152. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.84 on Friday, reaching $151.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,127,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $234.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.97.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.