Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

