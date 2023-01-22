Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VBR opened at $166.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

