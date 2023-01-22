Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $104.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,272 shares of company stock worth $57,037,738 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.