Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,731,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 3.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $71,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 305,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3,044.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. 918,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

