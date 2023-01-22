Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Klaus Georg Schmid Purchases 50,000 Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,795,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,664,897.50.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 37,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 78,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$19,232.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 34,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$7,888.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 70,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$17,850.00.

On Saturday, November 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$8,100.00.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

CVE:BAU traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 72,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,146. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.36. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

