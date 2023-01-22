Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Reaches $26.64 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $26.64 million and $93,818.30 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

