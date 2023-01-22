BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 272,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. State Street Corp increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 106,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 949,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

BCBP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. 55,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,661. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $300.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.67% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BCBP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.