Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 12.6% in December

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avinger Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 38,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Avinger has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 244.04% and a negative net margin of 212.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avinger in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.