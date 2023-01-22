Avalanche Hits 24 Hour Volume of $445.89 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.67 billion and $445.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $18.03 or 0.00078881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025857 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 419,882,417 coins and its circulating supply is 314,476,427 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

