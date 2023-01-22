authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

authID Trading Down 1.8 %

AUID stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,328. authID has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

Get authID alerts:

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 287.76% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of authID

authID Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in authID by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 204,876 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in authID in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of authID by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of authID by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.