authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
authID Trading Down 1.8 %
AUID stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,328. authID has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.
authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 287.76% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter.
authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.
