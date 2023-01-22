Audius Hits Market Capitalization of $182.08 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Audius has a total market cap of $182.08 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.39 or 0.00418870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,697.77 or 0.29411823 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00649866 BTC.

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

