ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Down 14.2% in December

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 180,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at ATN International

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,994.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ATN International alerts:

Institutional Trading of ATN International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in ATN International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 23,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ATN International by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in ATN International by 84.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATN International Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ATN International stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. 33,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $182.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

ATN International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -41.58%.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.