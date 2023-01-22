AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £118 ($143.99) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £130 ($158.63) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.9 %

AZN stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,748,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,700. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $214.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

