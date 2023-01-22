Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assure news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,976,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,329.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assure news, CFO John C. Price acquired 67,713 shares of Assure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,627.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 99,000 shares of Assure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,976,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,329.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $65,280. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Assure Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IONM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. 21,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,132. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Assure has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Assure had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Assure will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Assure from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Further Reading

