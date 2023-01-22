ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 14.3% in December

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ArrowMark Financial stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.53. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

