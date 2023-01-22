Ardor Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Ardor has a market capitalization of $86.23 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00078881 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057819 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010808 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001104 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025857 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004580 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000206 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
