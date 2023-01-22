Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,300 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 731,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aprea Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,278. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.39.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. Analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.