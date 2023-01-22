Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,300 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 731,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance
Aprea Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,278. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.39.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. Analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
