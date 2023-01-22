Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 891,900 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 955,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
APDN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 181,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
