Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 891,900 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 955,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

APDN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 181,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

