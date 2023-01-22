Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,165 ($38.62) to GBX 2,720 ($33.19) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($50.03) to GBX 3,600 ($43.93) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.61) to GBX 2,700 ($32.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,552.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,058. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

