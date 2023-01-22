Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,048,063,000 after acquiring an additional 336,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CRM traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,127,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average is $155.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $234.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $98,073.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,252,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $98,073.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,172 shares in the company, valued at $144,252,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,911 shares of company stock worth $25,350,152. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.



