Andesa Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 87.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 168,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 59,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 37,294 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,843,000 after buying an additional 52,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,569,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

