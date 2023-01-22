Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Accenture by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Accenture by 4.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Stock Up 2.8 %

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,317 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,412. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.12. The company has a market cap of $176.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

