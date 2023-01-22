Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 110.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

CB traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $230.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.75. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.