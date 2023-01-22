Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 17,486 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

FAST stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,136,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

