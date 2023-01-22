Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 995,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 455,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.90. 309,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,107. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 85.77% and a net margin of 14.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,477.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 131,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 150.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMPY shares. TheStreet upgraded Amplify Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

