Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.78. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.