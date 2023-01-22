Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 909 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,918 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 15.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,028 shares of the software company’s stock worth $884,411,000 after acquiring an additional 325,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

Shares of ADBE opened at $356.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.16 and a 200-day moving average of $348.11. The company has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $540.46.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

