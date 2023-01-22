Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $1,600,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $249.71 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $260.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.13 and its 200 day moving average is $205.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

