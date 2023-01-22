Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 452 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $480.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

