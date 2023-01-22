AF Advisors Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AF Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.2% of AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $249.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.13 and its 200-day moving average is $205.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $260.50. The firm has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

