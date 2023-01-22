Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. 67,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 8,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $151,467.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,106.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $406,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 8,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $151,467.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,106.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,493 shares of company stock worth $1,933,239 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.