Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Update

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. 67,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 8,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $151,467.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,106.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $406,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 8,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $151,467.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,106.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,493 shares of company stock worth $1,933,239 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

