Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Update

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. 67,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
