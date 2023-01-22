Advisor OS LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.30.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded up $9.80 on Friday, hitting $593.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

