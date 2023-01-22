Advisor OS LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1,197.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $5.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,884. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

