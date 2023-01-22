Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

AEP stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $92.17. 3,154,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,628. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.