Advisor OS LLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after acquiring an additional 452,809 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,135,000 after acquiring an additional 268,408 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,410,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,585,000 after acquiring an additional 64,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,002,000 after acquiring an additional 263,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares in the company, valued at $142,378,524.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,900 shares of company stock valued at $27,426,203. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,038. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.