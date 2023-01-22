Advisor OS LLC Cuts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $5.45 on Friday, reaching $233.82. 325,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,036. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $247.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.93.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,783 shares of company stock worth $1,102,908 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

