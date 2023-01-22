Advisor OS LLC Acquires 669 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after buying an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34,360.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $89.71. 54,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,842. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36.

