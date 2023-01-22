127,726 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 127,726 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. 1,945,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $54.71.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

