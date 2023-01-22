0x Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.40 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, 0x has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $196.40 million and approximately $37.40 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.67 or 0.00422928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,785.87 or 0.29686419 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.76 or 0.00642037 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.