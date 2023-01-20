Yat Tung Lam Sells 5,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,133,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,008,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Yat Tung Lam sold 1,349 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $20,248.49.

On Thursday, December 8th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $75,100.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Yat Tung Lam sold 110,352 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,489,752.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.46. 1,099,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,417. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.00. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $18.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.