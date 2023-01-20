Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) COO Giordano Sordoni Purchases 56,729 Shares

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) COO Giordano Sordoni acquired 56,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,132.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,155,526.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Giordano Sordoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Giordano Sordoni acquired 44,634 shares of XOS stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,187.66.

Shares of XOS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 398,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,022. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Xos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). XOS had a negative return on equity of 55.05% and a negative net margin of 136.53%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on XOS to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on XOS to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in XOS by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in XOS by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XOS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,349,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XOS by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in XOS by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 36,254 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

