Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

