Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.46.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
