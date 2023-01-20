Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Williams Trading

Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CL King downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WWW opened at $13.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,603,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,454,000 after purchasing an additional 143,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 316,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

