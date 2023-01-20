WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.68 and last traded at $61.82. 217,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 325,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1,925.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 424,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 403,914 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 704,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,636,000 after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

