Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the December 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLRD opened at $13.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

