Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.14.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 181,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

